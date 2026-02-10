WeWork India provides 46K sq ft office space on lease to Turner in Mumbai

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Co-working firm WeWork India Management Ltd has provided on lease 46,000 sq ft office space, covering more than 650 desks, to Turner International India in Mumbai.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said Turner International India has launched a 46,000 sq ft managed office space at its co-working centre at Airoli, Mumbai.

Turner International is the arm of Turner Construction Company, a North America-based construction services company.

Launched in 2017, WeWork India is one of the leading flexible workspace operators in the country.

WeWork India has a presence across eight cities -- Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad. It had 73 operational centres spanning 8.2 million square feet as of December 2025. PTI MJH TRB