WeWork India takes on lease 1.4 lakh sq ft office space in Noida, Bengaluru

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Co-working major WeWork India has taken on lease 1.4 lakh square feet area in Bengaluru and Noida to expand its business amid rising demand for flexible workspace.

In a statement, the company said it is strengthening its presence in India with two new locations in the prime business districts of Noida and Bengaluru. These new workspaces are set to open in the September-October 2024 period.

The upcoming co-working centre in Bengaluru will have over 1,000 desks across over 60,000 sq ft.

Bengaluru-based WeWork India has taken around 79,000 square feet of office space in Noida - Sector 62, comprising over 1,400 desks.

The company has over 8 million square feet of assets signed across 57 locations in Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.