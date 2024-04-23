WeWork India takes on lease 1.83 lakh sq ft area in Gurugram, Pune to open coworking centres

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Coworking firm WeWork India on Tuesday said it has taken on lease 1.83 lakh square feet area in Gurugram and Pune to open new centres as part of its expansion plan to tap the rise in demand for flexible workspace.

The two centres in Gurugram and Pune, comprising 3,100 desks, would open in the next couple of months, WeWork India said in a statement.

The new centre in Gurugram's MG Road market, HQ27, would be spread over 96,000 square feet with 1,480-plus desks.

In Pune, the new centre will be located within a mall complex 'Amanora Mall'. It will be spread over 87,000 square feet with 1,700-plus desks.

WeWork India has over 8 million square feet of assets signed across 54 locations in New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. PTI MJH SHW