WeWork India takes on lease 4 lakh sqft office space in Pune from Panchshil Realty

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Coworking major WeWork India has taken 4 lakh square feet of office space on lease from real estate developer Panchshil Realty in Pune to provide managed workspace to corporate clients.

At present, WeWork India has over 6.5 million square feet of area under its portfolio across 48 locations in the National Capital Region, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.

The company has taken 4 lakh square feet of office space in Pachshil Realty's two buildings — Eleven West at Baner and Golden Bell at Korgaon Park.

Arnav S Gusain, country head, product and real estate, WeWork India, said there is a rising demand for managed offices as these offer optimum usage of space and flexibility to scale, along with streamlined operations and amenities.

Panchshil Realty Director Sagar Chordia said WeWork India already has centres in Panchshil buildings, such as WTC and Futura, in Pune. PTI MJH TRB MR