What did you do for cooperative sector as Union agriculture minister? Shah asks Pawar

Malegaon/Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday questioned the contribution of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in promoting the cooperative sector when he was the Union agriculture minister, and listed works done for the key segment by the Modi government.

Addressing two events during his Maharashtra visit, Shah asserted BJP-led governments at the Centre and the western state will make the cooperative sector standout and shine, just like the importance enjoyed by the ancient city of Kashi (Varanasi) in India's spiritual history.

"I want to ask you Pawarsaheb... you were the agriculture minister for 10 years and the cooperation department was under your jurisdiction. Tell the people of Maharashtra, what you have done for the cooperative movement in the state, sugar mills, tax, farmers, cooperative sector. Did you resolve the tax issues or form model bylaws regarding tax?'' he asked.

"Becoming a leader by marketing is not enough... you need to work on the ground," said the BJP stalwart in a sharp attack on the veteran politician, who is a key figure in the opposition INDIA bloc.

Shah made the comments while addressing a meeting of the cooperative sector at Malegaon in north Maharashtra's Nashik district. At another event in Mumbai in the evening, the Union minister again attacked Pawar, but without taking his name.

After the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, and set up a separate cooperation ministry in 2021, the sector witnessed a slew of positive changes, Shah said at the Malegaon programme.

"Modi set up the cooperation ministry, drafted ethanol policy for sugar mills, resolved their income tax issues and brought model by-laws for taxation," Shah opined.

He noted that agriculture turns into a profitable business when science becomes a part of the cooperative sector.

The Union minister, who also holds the home portfolio, pointed out that to emphasise on the importance of science, PM Modi has included 'Jai Vigyan' to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's famous slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' (hailing soldiers and farmers).

He said a separate entity, Bharat Cooperative Organics Ltd (officially named National Cooperative Organics Ltd), has been set up under his ministry for packaging and marketing of organic farm products.

The Union minister insisted a strong cooperative sector denotes being 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in the truest sense.

Shah said there are 1.18 lakh members in the sector and his government had resolved several pending issues of the cooperation department.

"Tax worth Rs 46,000 crore of sugar mills has been reduced. New godowns have been set up, loans have been disbursed, steps have been taken for ethanol blending (as part of energy security push)," he opined.

Ethanol, a byproduct of sugarcane processing, can be mixed with petrol, cutting down on fossil fuel consumption and reducing harmful carbon emissions.

Speaking in Mumbai later in the day, Shah said "some leaders in Maharashtra used the cooperative sector for their benefit, but never helped it," in an apparent dig at Pawar, who was the agriculture minister in the Congress-led UPA government (2004-2014).

He was addressing an event of the Union Cooperation Ministry and the Maharashtra government's cooperation department in the metropolis.

Shah said the Modi administration and the Maharashtra government will make the 'Kashi' of the cooperative sector.

The Union minister pointed out that India has 1,465 urban cooperative banks of which half are located in Gujarat and Maharashtra alone. There are 49 scheduled banks in the country and 8.25 lakh cooperative institutions.

Shah noted the Cooperation Ministry has resolved many issues of urban cooperative banks with the Reserve Bank of India.

The Ministry of Cooperation was created as a separate entity by the Modi government in July 2021. The ministry is responsible for providing a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country. PTI MR PR NP RSY