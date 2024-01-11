'What is good for another market need not be good for us', says Das on crypto regulations

Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said the central bank will not emulate others on crypto currency regulations and asserted that "what is good for another market need not be good for us".

His remarks come against the backdrop of the US Securities and Exchange Commission approving changes to allow the creation of bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the US.

"What is good for another market need not be good for us. Therefore our views -- both that of the Reserve Bank and personally that of mine -- remain the same," Das said on crypto currency regulations.

He was speaking at a BFSI summit organised by the publication Mint.