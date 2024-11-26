What is PAN 2.0 Project and what does it mean for taxpayers

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the PAN 2.0 Project with an investment of Rs 1,435 crore. This initiative is aimed at revolutionising the digital interface for taxpayers across India.

Advertisment

What is PAN 2.0?

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) 2.0 is designed as an e-Governance project to overhaul the current taxpayer registration services. It promises a technology-driven transformation of PAN and Tax Deduction Account Number (TAN) services, aiming for an enhanced digital experience for taxpayers.

The project will upgrade the existing PAN/TAN 1.0 ecosystem, consolidating core and non-core activities while introducing new features like QR codes on PAN cards for easier verification and security.

Advertisment

Key features and benefits of PAN 2.0:

Digital transformation: The system will be upgraded to be entirely paperless and online, significantly reducing the need for physical documents and streamlining processes.

Common business identifier: PAN will serve as a single identifier for business activities across various government digital platforms, simplifying compliance and integration.

Advertisment

QR code integration: Each PAN card will include a QR code, which will facilitate quick access and verification of taxpayer details.

Unified portal: A single portal will be introduced to manage all PAN-related services, aiming for a seamless user experience.

Enhanced security: With a focus on cybersecurity, the project aims to protect taxpayer data against potential threats.

Advertisment

Eco-friendly: By moving to digital solutions, the initiative supports environmental conservation while optimizing costs.

No new application required:

One of the reassuring aspects for current PAN holders is that they won't need to apply for a new PAN card. The upgrade to PAN 2.0 will be automatic and free of cost, ensuring that existing PAN numbers remain valid. This move is expected to eliminate any inconvenience to taxpayers while still providing them with the benefits of the new system.

Advertisment

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted during the announcement that PAN 2.0 is not just about upgrading a card or a number but about redefining taxpayer interaction with government services. With over 78 crore PANs issued, predominantly to individuals, the project is set to touch a vast number of lives, making tax-related processes more user-friendly and efficient.

This project is anticipated to lead to more streamlined tax compliance, faster grievance redressal, and an overall boost in the digital economy of India. By establishing PAN as a common identifier, it will reduce the multiplicity of identification numbers for businesses, thus simplifying operations across different sectors.

With its implementation, India moves closer to a fully digital financial ecosystem, promising benefits not only in terms of ease and speed of service but also in enhancing the security and reliability of taxpayer data.