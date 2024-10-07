Whatfix launches Rs 485 cr liquidity prog for employees, investors

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) IT company Whatfix has launched its fourth liquidity programme of USD 58 million (about Rs 485 crore) for employees and investors, the company said on Monday.

The company last month raised USD 125 million in a funding round led by Warburg Pincus with participation from existing investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

"Eligible current and former employees have been given the opportunity to liquidate a portion of their vested units, recognizing their invaluable contributions," the company said in a statement.

Whatfix has over 960 employees and more than 700 enterprise customers.

"The (liquidation) program reflects our commitment to both business growth and recognizing those who have been integral to our success. We are fostering a culture of ownership and innovation by offering employees and investors to share in our growth," Whatfix CEO and co-founder Khadim Batti said.