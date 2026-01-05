Wheat planting reaches 33.41 mln hectare, surpasses last year's level

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Wheat sowing has exceeded the previous year's level and reached 33.41 million hectares so far in the ongoing 2025-26 rabi season, agriculture ministry data showed.

Wheat, the main rabi or winter crop, was sown in 32.80 million hectares in the entire 2024-25 rabi season.

Sowing of wheat and other rabi crops begins in October, with harvesting starting in March. Planting of wheat and other major rabi crops is nearly complete.

"The rabi crops sowing has progressed well. Wheat sown area has improved. Area under pulses and oilseeds is slightly better than the year ago," Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi told PTI.

The sowing operation is still underway in some pockets and will be completed nationwide by January 15, he said.

Rice sowing rose marginally to 1.75 million hectares as of January 2 in the 2025-26 rabi season, from 1.49 million hectares a year earlier, the data showed. Rice covered 4.47 million hectares in the previous rabi season.

Area under pulses reached 13.43 million hectares so far this rabi season, exceeding the total area of 13.40 million hectares achieved in the entire rabi season last year.

While area sown to chickpea was 9.58 million tonnes, black gram sowing lagged behind.

Coarse cereals area stood at 5.17 million hectares so far this rabi season, with maize and jowar planted in 2.33 million hectares and 2.07 million hectares, respectively.

Area under oilseeds surpassed last year, reaching 9.63 million hectares so far this rabi season, with rapeseed-mustard sown in 8.93 million hectares.

Total area sown to all rabi crops reached 63.41 million hectares as of January 2 in the 2025-26 rabi season, up from 61.77 million hectares a year ago. PTI LUX DRR