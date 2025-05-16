Wheat procurement surpasses last year's level, reaches 28.66 million tonne

New Delhi: The government's wheat procurement has surpassed last year's level and reached 28.66 million tonnes so far in the current 2025-26 marketing year, according to official data.

The procurement is the highest since the 2022-23 marketing year, driven by projections of a record wheat output of 115.3 million tonnes this year.

Total wheat purchase stood at 26.59 million tonnes in the 2024-25 marketing year.

While the wheat marketing year runs from April to March, the bulk of procurement occurs in the first three months.

State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies procure wheat at a minimum support price for the central pool.

FCI data shows all five major wheat procuring states - Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh - have procured more wheat in the current year compared to last year.

As of May 16, Punjab has procured 11.57 million tonne, followed by Madhya Pradesh 7.40 million tonne, Haryana 7.01 million tonne, and Rajasthan 1.64 million tonne.

About Rs 62,346.23 crore in minimum support price payments have been made, benefitting 2.27 million farmers, the data showed.

Wheat harvesting has been fully completed in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, with partial harvesting remaining in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

The wheat procurement so far is still behind the target of 31.2 million tonnes set for 2025-26.