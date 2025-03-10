Wheat production likely to rise 2 pc to all-time high 1,154.3 lakh tn: Govt data

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Wheat production is estimated to rise by 2 per cent to record 1,154.30 lakh tonnes in the rabi season of 2024-25 crop year mainly on higher acreage, according to the government estimates released on Monday.

Wheat output stood at 1,132.92 lakh tonnes in the preceding year.

The Agriculture Ministry on Monday released the Second Advance Estimates of production of major crops (Kharif & Rabi) for 2024-25.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the central government is continuously working towards the development of the agricultural sector.

He highlighted that the ministry is providing assistance and encouragement to farmers through various schemes, resulting in a record increase in agricultural crop production.

The Second Advance Estimates covers Kharif and Rabi Seasons. The summer season will be incorporated in the Third Advance Estimates.

The production of kharif rice in 2024-25 is estimated to rise to record 1,206.79 lakh tonnes from 1,132.59 lakh tonnes in kharif season of 2023-24. The output of rabi Rice is estimated to increase to 157.58 lakh tonnes from 146.01 lakh tonnes.

"Production of wheat is estimated at 1,154.30 lakh tonnes, which is higher by 21.38 lakh tonnes as compared to the previous year production of 1,132.92 lakh tonnes," the statement said.

Production of Shree Anna (Kharif) is estimated at 137.52 lakh tonnes and Shree Anna (Rabi) is estimated at 30.81 lakh tonnes. Further, production of Nutri/coarse cereals (kharif) is estimated at 385.63 lakh tonnes and production of Nutri/coarse cereals (Rabi) is estimated at 174.65 lakh tonnes.

Production of tur and gram is estimated at 35.11 lakh tonnes and 115.35 lakh tonnes, respectively and the output of lentils is estimated at 18.17 lakh tonnes.

Oilseeds production in kharif season and rabi groundnut is estimated at 104.26 lakh tonnes and 8.87 lakh tonnes, respectively. Kharif groundnut production is higher by 17.66 lakh tonnes as compared to the previous year's Kharif groundnut production of 86.60 lakh tonnes.

The production of soyabean is estimated at 151.32 lakh tonnes as compared to the previous year’s production of 130.62 lakh tonnes.

Production of rapeseed & mustard is estimated at 128.73 lakh tonnes.

The production of cotton is estimated at 294.25 lakh bales (of 170 Kg each) and production of sugarcane is estimated at 4350.79 lakh tonnes. PTI MJH MJH MR