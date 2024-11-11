Wheat sowing on track despite delayed paddy harvest in two key states: AgrSecy

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Wheat sowing is progressing well and is expected to accelerate in coming days despite delayed paddy harvests in two key northern states, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi said on Monday.

Advertisment

"Wheat sowing will pick up pace in the coming days," Chaturvedi told PTI, noting that the total planted area as of last week exceeded year-ago levels.

Favourable soil moisture conditions and weather are supporting wheat sowing operations, driving up demand for fertilizers like diammonium phosphate (DAP), he said.

Sowing is expected to gain momentum even in Punjab and Haryana, where late monsoon rains delayed paddy harvesting.

Advertisment

However, Chaturvedi cautioned that January-February period remains crucial for crop development, with any rise in temperature posing risks to yields.

The government is promoting climate-resistant wheat varieties to help farmers cope with weather-related challenges, he added.

Planting of other winter-sown crops, including mustard and chickpeas, is also progressing well, according to Chaturvedi.

Advertisment

Wheat, the country's main rabi crop, is typically sown in November and harvested in March-April. The major growing states include Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. PTI LUX ANU ANU