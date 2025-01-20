Wheat sowing up 1.38 per cent at 320 lakh hectare so far

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Area sown to wheat rose 1.38 per cent to 320 lakh hectare so far in the ongoing rabi season as compared to the year-ago period, according to the agriculture ministry data released on Monday.

The last leg of wheat planting is underway and the crop would be ready for harvest in April.

Wheat is the main rabi (winter) crop. Gram, lentil, maize, and mustard seeds are other crops grown during rabi season.

Agriculture Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan on Monday held a meeting with officials and reviewed the progress of rabi sowing, weather conditions, and pest surveillance through National Pest surveillance system (NPSS).

"The overall crop coverage and crop condition is better than previous year," an official statement said.

According to the ministry's data, what sowing increased to 320 lakh hectare till January 20 of the current rabi season from 315.63 lakh hectare a year ago.

Pulses' area rose marginally to 141.69 lakh hectare from 139.29 lakh hectare. Gram has been sown in 98.28 lakh hectare and lentil in 17.43 lakh hectare so far this season.

Coarse cereals acreage remained slightly lower at 54.49 lakh hectare as against 54.63 lakh hectare a year ago. Maize was covered in 22.90 lakh hectare and jowar in 22.90 lakh hectare.

Oilseeds sowing fell to 97.62 lakh hectare as on January 20 compared to 101.80 lakh hectare a year ago. Rapeseed and Mustard were grown in 89.30 lakh hectare and groundnut in 3.65 lakh hectare.

Total 640 lakh hectare has been covered under rabi crops so far this season, marginally higher than 637.49 lakh hectare a year ago.

The ministry said the sowing of rabi tomato, onion and potato is underway and area covered under these crops so far was higher than the year-ago period.

Currently, prices of wheat, rice, gram, mustard and sesame are ruling higher than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the market. PTI LUX ANU