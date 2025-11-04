Wheels India adopts five pronged growth strategy to drive revenue

Chennai, Nov 4 (PTI) Auto-components maker Wheels India has drawn up a five pronged growth strategy to drive its revenue in the future, a top official said on Tuesday.

It has targeted Rs 500 crore of additional business in the international market under the construction equipment and tractors segment, MD Srivats Ram of the Chennai-headquartered company said.

In the first half (April-September 2025) the company registered export revenue of Rs 623 crore, up by 20 per cent from the first half of the last financial year.

The target is to maintain this growth momentum in overseas market in the second half (October 2025-March 2026) of the year, he said in a press release.

The company is looking at construction equipment and agri-tractors, cast aluminium wheels, wind mill, hydraulic cylinders and air suspension as the five segments that would drive its growth both in domestic and export markets in the coming years, Ram said.

On the target of Rs 500 crore of additional business in overseas market under the construction equipment and tractors segment, he said, "we have established a tractor wheels plant in Mambattu near Chennai and expect to start exports from this plant in Q3." The new business in the cast aluminium wheels segment is likely to translate into good revenue over the next 12 months, he said.

Under the Wind Mill segment, Ram said the company is investing Rs 100 crore as the capital expenditure in the machining of large castings as well as in equipment related to large wind mills in Europe. He said exports relating to this segment would commence next year.

The Managing Director said his company was witnessing a solid pipeline in both domestic and overseas market in the 'hydraulic cylinder' segment on the back of strong demand.

The company which formed a strategic alliance with South Korean firm SHPAC (SHINHUNG Precision Machinery Company Ltd) during the July-September quarter expects this partnership to transact business of USD 10-15 million over the next 12-18 months.

Air Suspension is the fifth segment that is expected to drive revenue growth, he said.

Wheels India registered an almost 30 per cent growth in air suspension segment during the April-September 2025 period and expect this momentum to continue, he said. Ram said the company expects this segment to grow much faster than the market on the back of huge demand.

Based on this five pronged growth strategy, Wheels India is expecting to grow faster than the market in the coming years, he added. PTI VIJ VIJ SA