Wheels India Q1 net profit rises 4% to Rs 26.44 cr

Chennai: Wheels India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 4 per cent rise in net profit for the April-June 2025 quarter at Rs 26.44 crore, driven by higher demand for its range of products.

The city-based manufacturer of wheels for trucks, tractors, passenger vehicles, and construction equipment had posted a net profit of Rs 25.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue for the quarter rose 9 per cent to Rs 1,187 crore, up from Rs 1,088 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

"Our revenue growth in the first quarter was driven by demand from export customers. In the domestic market, there was strong demand for our air suspension systems from bus customers," said Srivats Ram, managing director of Wheels India Ltd, in a company statement.

Export revenue for the quarter crossed the Rs 300 crore mark, reaching Rs 324 crore, compared to Rs 259 crore in the same period last year.