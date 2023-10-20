When a tiny Kerala hamlet starts wooing global companies as a job hub

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20 (PTI) A nondescript hamlet in Kerala is fast becoming a hub of global companies, thanks to the 'work-near-home' policy of the Left government.

Advertisment

Kulakkada village in southern Kollam district now boasts the presence of the prominent American accounting company GR8 Affinity.

The US company has opened its office at ASAP Skill Park in Kulakkada, which was inaugurated by state Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Thursday.

Official sources said the mini IT park was set up at the ASAP Skill Park with the support of the state Startup Mission.

Advertisment

The significant attraction of the initiative was that employees could work for the US company sitting in a Kerala village, they said.

The job aspirants had to move to metro cities before they could get such opportunities with global companies, they said.

The Kulakkada model is the first such initiative in this regard, they said.

Advertisment

Those who successfully completed the Enrolled Agent Course of ASAP have got a job at the global company, sources added.

Balagopal said GR8 Affinity is one of the leading global companies in the accounting sector, and the initiative would provide great employment opportunities for rural youth in the state.

As many as 18 Commerce graduates and post graduates received jobs in the initial phase, the minister said in a Facebook post.

Advertisment

"They are now doing US taxation jobs through the global company by sitting at Kulakkada," he said, adding that more such companies will come into the rural area.

Balagopal said the Left government, in its last budget, had announced the setting up of mini IT parks in small villages and towns.

"It is a matter of great pride that the youngsters of our state have started working with an annual salary of 5.5 lakh rupees living in a tiny hamlet named Kulakkada in Kottarakkara," he further said in the FB post.

Advertisment

Initiatives are on to create similar ecosystems to provide job opportunities for more people, he said, adding that the proclaimed policy of the Left government is to strengthen the knowledge economy and create more productive value.

Meanwhile, Arya, one of the employees, said it was a great opportunity to work for a global company from near home.

"It is a great opportunity for better career growth in rural sectors," she said. PTI LGK ANE