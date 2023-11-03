Whirlpool of India Q2 profit down 22% to Rs 38 cr

New Delhi: Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India Ltd on Friday reported 22.07 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 38.20 crore for the second quarter ended September 2023.

Advertisment

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 49.02 crore during the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of US-based Whirlpool Corporation.

Revenue from operations was down 5.58 per cent to Rs 1,521.56 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 1,611.54 crore.

Total expense was at Rs 1,503.17 crore in the quarter, down 4.06 per cent over the year-ago period.

Total income in the September quarter was at Rs 1,55,5.45 crore, down 4.8 per cent.

Shares of Whirlpool of India were trading at Rs 1,597 apiece on BSE.