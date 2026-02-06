Whirlpool of India Q3 profit down 39.55 pc at Rs 26.92 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India Ltd on Friday reported a 39.55 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.92 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, on account of the impact of new labour codes and higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.53 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Whirlpool of India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 1,773.84 crore as against Rs 1,704.85 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 1,744.36 crore as compared to Rs 1,696.17 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Whirlpool of India said it has assessed and accrued the incremental impact of Rs 38.84 crore due to the new labour codes announced by the government. PTI RKL MR MR