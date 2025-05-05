White Lotus Group to invest Rs 700 cr on 3 upcoming luxury housing projects in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 5 (PTI) Realty firm White Lotus Group will invest about Rs 700 crore to construct three new luxury residential projects in Bengaluru as part of its expansion plan.

The company has already partnered with land owners for these three projects which will be launched in the current 2025-26 fiscal.

"We are planning to launch three luxury housing projects this fiscal year comprising 20 lakh sq feet of saleable area," White Lotus Group founder and CEO Pavan Kumar told PTI.

He said the company will develop around 215 luxury villas in two projects, while it will sell 330 plots for villas in another 45-acre project.

"The total investment to develop these three projects, excluding land costs, is estimated at around Rs 700 crore," said Kumar, an IIT alumnus.

He said the company will meet this investment largely from internal accruals.

"Our vision of crafting life experiences is taking shape in a big way in North Bengaluru, where we are launching over Rs 2,000 crore worth of luxury real estate across villas and plotted estates," Kumar said.

Bengaluru-based White Lotus Group has already developed 5 real estate projects while one project is under-construction.

In the last financial year, the company sold properties worth Rs 175 crore.

Kumar said the company mainly focuses on the asset-light model of Joint Development Agreements (JDAs) with strong landowner partners.

According to data analytic firm PropEquity, housing sales in Bengaluru rose 10 per cent to 18,508 units in January-March 2025, from 16,768 units in the year-ago period.

Real estate consultant India Sotheby's International Realty (ISIR) and real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix's recent report mentioned that Bengaluru's luxury housing market (Rs 10 crore and above) achieved sale bookings of Rs 1,000 crore in 2024-25 against Rs 627 crore in the preceding year.

In volume terms, sales of luxury homes rose to 78 units from 51 units. PTI MJH DRR