Whizhack Tech inks pact with Total Solutions and Logistics for cyber security solutions

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Whizhack Technologies has inked a deal with Vietnamese company Total Solutions and Logistics to develop cutting-edge cyber security solutions, according to a release.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is aimed at providing cyber security training, deploying Whizhack’s AI-based cybersecurity products, and providing managed SOC (Security Operations Center) services to various IT and manufacturing industries as well as smart cities of Vietnam.

The partnership aims to drive the latest cyber security technologies in Vietnam to create a one-stop solution in developing a facilities centre for training and R&D for futuristic technologies.

* * * * * IHCL inks Taj branded resort at Kollam in Kerala Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a Brownfield resort with 205 rooms under the Taj brand at Kollam in Kerala.

"With this signing, we further strengthen IHCL's longstanding presence in Kerala. As a historic seaport city renowned for its picturesque landscapes and cultural heritage, Kollam holds immense potential as a prominent tourist destination. It is also the southern gateway to the renowned backwaters of the state," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 20 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Kerala including six under development.