Why LPG price hike if global crude oil rates have fallen, asks Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the BJP-led Union government has increased the LPG cylinder price by Rs 50 at a time when global crude prices have fallen, and demanded that the benefit must be passed on to consumers.

Talking to reporters here, Raut reminded women leaders of the BJP of their protests over gas cylinder price hikes during the UPA era, and invited them to take part in the protests his party will be organising.

"Gas prices have been raised by Rs 50. I do not know if it is an after-effect of (US) tariffs. Crude oil prices have come down. If crude oil prices have come down, then petrol, diesel and gas cylinder prices should be slashed. What sort of extortion is this?" said the Rajya Sabha member.

"The benefit must be passed on to consumers. If that is not is happening, then (Finance Minister) Nirmala Sitharaman is adding fuel to the fire," Raut said.

His party colleague and Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant said nobody is protesting against the gas cylinder price hike.

"What has happened to the Indian people," he told PTI Videos.

Sawant also questioned the Narendra Modi government's "silence" over the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, and pointed out that European countries have reacted to the decision.

There was no comment by the Indian leadership, he noted.

"The fact remains that the market has collapsed....Donald Trump is coming up with all these strategies of the rightist people, capitalists....he is being guided by Elon Musk. People of the US have hit the streets," Sawant said.