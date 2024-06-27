Wide consultations took place on new criminal laws: Meghwal on demand for deferring implementation

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said detailed discussions were held, including deliberations by a parliamentary standing committee, before enactment of the three new criminal laws, amid demands by certain opposition leaders to defer their implementation beyond July 1.

The newly enacted laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Act -- to completely overhaul the criminal justice system in the country will come into effect from July 1.

They replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act.

Replying to a query regarding demands of deferment of implementation of the three laws, the minister said there are reports on these laws by the Law Commission, and the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has also made recommendations that amendments were needed.

"Subsequently, when this subject (three laws) came up in 2019, the consultation process began. Letters were sent to all high court judges and Chief Justice of India by Ministry of Home Affairs. It also wrote to all state governments, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs," Meghwal said on the sidelines of an event to mark 'MSME Day'.

The Minister of State, Ministry of Law and Justice (Independent in-charge) further said suggestions were also made by others, including law students, bar associations and Bar Council of India.

"All of them have agreed that amendments should be made. Moreover, about 50 meetings were held by the Home Minister and also about 100 informal meetings took place.

"When Home Minister Amit Shah introduced it in Parliament, a demand was raised to send (the bills) to a committee, so we referred it to the parliament's standing committee. It was a joint committee and again wide consultation took place. So there has been widespread consultation...," the minister said.

The three laws got the Parliament's approval on December 21 last year and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25.

According to three identical notifications issued by the Union Home Ministry, provisions of the new laws will come into force from July 1.

Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise, Jitan Ram Manjhi presided over ‘Udyami Bharat - MSME Day event.

Talking to reporters, Manjhi said that efforts are being made for further facilitating direct exports from MSMEs by connecting them with overseas agencies.

This, he said will remove middlemen and enhance profits of small enterprises.

The event offered an opportunity to key stakeholders, including policymakers, large companies, financial institutions, and the international community, to discuss and exchange ideas on the legal reforms needed in the MSMED Act for the growth and sustainability of MSMEs.