Will discuss impact of delayed paddy procurement on wheat sowing with Agri Min: Joshi

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Food Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said he will discuss with his agriculture counterpart the likely impact of delayed paddy procurement in Punjab on wheat sowing even as he assured farmers that the government will purchase "every single grain" brought to mandis.

As the delay raises concerns about increased stubble burning by farmers rushing to clear fields before mid-November wheat sowing, Joshi said procurement remains the immediate priority.

"Now our priority is procurement. Stubble burning and wheat sowing is looked after by the ministry of agriculture," Joshi told reporters at the launch of Phase-II of wheat flour and rice under Bharat brand at a subsidised rate.

However, both ministries are coordinating on the issue, he added.

"We will look into that aspect also. At present our priority is procurement. My major concern is farmers should not be worried at this moment," the minister said.

On whether delayed wheat sowing could affect production, Joshi said: "I don't have details. In next two-three days, I will meet agriculture minister. It is equally concerned to me as we distribute wheat through PDS." The minister said paddy procurement in Punjab has gathered pace, with single-day lifting reaching 6.29 lakh tonne on November 4 compared to 5.34 lakh tonne in the year-ago period.

Total procurement has touched 98.42 lakh tonne so far against 119 lakh tonne last year. The shortfall of 20-28 lakh tonne was due to rains, he explained.

The Centre remains committed to procuring the targeted 184 lakh tonne in the ongoing 2024-25 marketing season, he added.

"We will procure every single grain brought to mandis by the farmers," Joshi asserted.

The government is purchasing 'A' grade paddy at the minimum support price of Rs 2,320 per quintal. It has already transferred Rs 20,557 crore as MSP payment through DBT to 5.38 lakh farmers.

Asked about industry's demand to raise sugar's minimum support price, the minister said: "Their request is with the ministry. We will take a decision at an appropriate time."