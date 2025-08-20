Will Dream11, MPL, and WinZO be banned with the Online Gaming Act?

New Delhi: The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 was tabled in Lok Sabha by the IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, proposing a nationwide ban on online games that involve money deposits or stakes, with strict penalties, ad prohibitions, and payment blocks for such services.

It separates and promotes e-sports and social/non-monetary gaming, while targeting 'real money games' regardless of whether they are skill- or chance-based.

What is Real Money Gaming (RMG)?

Real Money Gaming refers to online games where users pay an entry fee or deposit money to participate, with the expectation of monetary winnings or returns.

Under the Bill’s approach, any online game with a monetary component, whether based on skill like fantasy sports or chance like betting, falls into 'online money games' and will be prohibited.

How RMG differs from online gaming

Unlike RMG, where players stake money for a chance to win cash, online gaming doesn’t require monetary entry or payouts. It centres on play, competition, and progression, think e-sports tournaments, co-op adventures, and casual or social games.

Monetisation, if any, comes from ads or in-app purchases for cosmetics and convenience, not wagers. The focus is on skill-building, community, and entertainment without financial risk to participate.

Likely apps/platforms that would be banned if the Online Gaming Bill passes

This list reflects companies and app categories explicitly identified in reporting as operating “online money games” that the Bill seeks to prohibit nationwide. Final enforcement will depend on the enacted law and rules.

Fantasy sports and multi-game real-money platforms:

Dream11 (fantasy sports; also forayed into casual real-money gaming via Dream Play).

MPL – Mobile Premier League (fantasy sports and money-led casual games).

Games24x7 (RummyCircle, My11Circle; operates rummy and fantasy formats).

WinZO (multi-game real-money platform).

Zupee (cash contests on Ludo and similar games).

Paytm First Games (fantasy and real-money games).

Gamezy (fantasy and money-led casual; linked with Gameskraft ecosystem).

Rummy platforms:

RummyCircle (Games24x7).

Junglee Rummy (Junglee Games).

A23 (Ace2Three) Rummy.

KhelPlay Rummy.

RummyCulture (Gameskraft).

Classic Rummy (Nazara-linked via stakes referenced in coverage).

Poker platforms:

PokerBaazi.

Pocket52 (Gameskraft).

Octro Poker

The government frames the ban as essential for consumer protection, financial stability, legal clarity, and national security, citing addiction, financial losses, suicides, cybercrime, and money laundering, and specifically aiming to dismantle terror incitement/financing and illicit communications facilitated via money‑gaming platforms.

Once the legislation is passed by both Houses of Parliament, offering or facilitating online money gaming will be punishable by imprisonment of up to 3 years and/or a fine of up to Rs 1 crore.

Advertising of money games can attract imprisonment up to two years and/or a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh. Facilitating financial transactions related to money games can lead to imprisonment for up to three years and/or a fine of up to Rs 1 crore.

Repeat offences attract enhanced penalties, including 3-5 years' imprisonment and fines up to Rs 2 crore.

The country’s online gaming market is currently valued at USD 3.7 billion and is projected to more than double to USD 9.1 billion in 2029. However, 86 per cent of today’s revenue comes from real money format games.