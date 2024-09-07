Will encourage investors to set up units in Nagaland: Athawale

Dimapur, Sep 7 (PTI) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that his Republican Party of India (A) will encourage investors to set up their units in Nagaland, which has huge potential for development.

Addressing a press conference at Chumoukedima, Athawale, the minsiter of state for social justice and empowerment, said investments in the northeastern will address the unemployment issue.

The minister, who hails from Maharashtra, said he has invited Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to Mumbai, the commercial capital of India, to meet with the business community there.

Athawale asked the officials from the social welfare department to look into the pending issues of a composite regional centre at Dimapur, a de-addiction centre for women and boys and district disability rehabilitation centres in Dimapur, Mon and Tuensang.

He also highlighted that under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, altogether 3 lakh accounts have been opened in Nagaland and Rs 122.21 crore was sanctioned.

Around 1,40,000 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana were provided with Rs 1928.45 crore while cooking gas connections were provided to 1,22,000 people under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana, he said.

Around 10,000 houses were constructed during the 2018-2024 period under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) with an outlay of Rs 310.52 crore, he said.

The country is witnessing massive economic progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to move up to third position in this term of the NDA government.

Athawale also asserted that his party, which has won two seats in the state assembly elections in 2023, will continue to extend all support to the Neiphiu Rio-led government.