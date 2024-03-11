Will make Punjab debt-free, progressive state: CM Mann

Patiala, Mar 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government is making strenuous efforts for making Punjab a debt-free, progressive and prosperous state.

Addressing a gathering during 'Sarkar Vyapaar Milni (government trade meet)' here, the Chief Minister said that the state has inherited a debt due to "misdeeds" of the previous governments.

However, he said his government will make all out efforts to bail out the state from this crisis for which concerted efforts are being made.

An official release quoting Mann said for the first time, traders have become integral part in decision making to put the state in a high trajectory.

"Today new schools, hospitals are coming up, free power is given to 90 percent of households, and more than 43,000 government jobs are given," said Mann.

About the state budget which was presented on March 5 in the state assembly, Mann said it is a roadmap for a progressive and vibrant Punjab.

People of the state ousted political parties that used to "play musical chairs of power to loot" them after every five years, said Mann.

His government has been given a chance by people to serve them and they will work hard to fulfil their expectations, said Mann.

He asked the opposition to shun criticism for the sake of criticism and allow them to work for the well-being of Punjab.

The credit of transforming politics and bringing common man on the agenda of the political parties goes to party leader Arvind Kejriwal, said Mann.

He said instead of 'Sankalp Pattars' or election manifestos, the political parties are now giving "guarantees" for welfare of the people.

He had always been a votary of making a manifesto of any party into a legal document so that political parties may not dupe the common man, said Mann.

The CM said the traditional parties envy him because he hails from a common family. PTI CHS MR