Will make quality basis of development: CM Patel at QCI's 'Gujarat Gunvatta Sankalp'

Ahmedabad, Jul 11 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday said the state is committed to achieving total success in quality adoption and making it the cornerstone of development in the state.

He was speaking here at the launch of 'Gunvatta Sankalp Gujarat' (Gujarat's commitment to quality), an initiative of the Quality Council of India, aimed at focusing on critical quality interventions across priority sectors in the state, said a release by QCI, an independent autonomous organisation.

The initiative aims to augment and support the state government's initiatives through quality interventions, establish a foundation of quality at the grassroots level, and build a holistic quality ecosystem for 'Viksit Gujarat' in the Amrit Kaal.

It also aims to redefine quality standards in key areas such as education and skilling, healthcare, e-commerce, industries and MSMEs, tourism, culture and sports, and social development in the state, said the release.

Addressing the inaugural session of 'Gujarat Gunvatta Sankalp', CM Patel said quality was a largely ignored term in India until a few years ago, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving towards quality.

"Be it Make in India, Digital India or Atmanirbhar Bharat, every movement PM Narendra Modi has undertaken has seen significant progress. We are focused on quality and I am confident that we will also achieve 100 per cent success in making it the cornerstone of development," he said.

QCI Chairperson Jaxay Shah, in his address, said the historic Salt March began from Ahmedabad, and with the Gujarat Gunvatta Sankalp, the "quality march" is also beginning from the city.

"Aligned with our PM's vision of enhancing the quality of life for every Indian, this initiative aims to embed the principles of quality in every facet of life, livelihood, and industry in Gujarat. Together, we will set new benchmarks in quality and excellence, making Gujarat the first developed state of Viksit Bharat (developed India)," he said.

'Gunvatta Sankalp' is a targeted state engagement initiative, wherein QCI collaborates with states to integrate their growth story into a pan-India quality movement and assist in developmental objectives.

It brings together stakeholders across government and industry, addressing bottlenecks, identifying actionable targets, and creating state-specific roadmaps for building an ecosystem of quality.

This was the 5th edition of Gunvatta Sankalp. Earlier editions have been held in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, said the release.

QCI Secretary General Chakravarthy T Kannan said this transformation is not just about standards but about building a quality culture that permeates every aspect of the society and making quality excellence the backbone of development.

The day-long event also featured sessions on education and skilling in Gujarat, affordable and quality healthcare, future of industry and MSMEs, transforming e-commerce through targeted value addition, making Gujarat a global hub for tourism, culture and sports, quality of life as the parameter of success, and the state's quality roadmap.

A host of senior government functionaries, including ministers and bureaucrats, and leading industry representatives participated in the day-long event. PTI PJT PD GK