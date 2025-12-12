Will position Rajasthan as a global leader in tech and innovation: CM Bhajan Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said innovation has become the true engine of economic and social transformation, and the government will position the state as a global leader in technology and innovation.

Addressing the 'Innovation Day Startup Conclave', organised to mark two years of the state government, Sharma said curiosity is the foundation of innovation and Rajasthan's young entrepreneurs are now making their mark in the technology landscape.

"Rajasthan is writing a new chapter of technological progress. Innovation is the engine of our economic and societal development. Youth must come forward the government is standing shoulder to shoulder with them. Together, we will position Rajasthan as a global leader in technology and innovation," he said.

He said the event was a celebration of the state's creativity, scientific thinking and digital growth. "This programme reflects our journey of ideas, creativity and rapid digital transformation," he added.

Sharma said more than 7,200 startups have been registered under the state's iStart initiative, attracting investments of over Rs 1,000 crore and generating more than 42,500 jobs. "These startups will not only strengthen emerging industries but also create new employment opportunities," he said.

He highlighted the growing role of women and students in the innovation ecosystem, noting that over 2,600 women-led startups are registered on iStart and nearly 288 ventures are led by students.

Sharma said the Rajasthan DigiFest, for which the government has allocated Rs 15 crore in the 2025-26 budget, will be organised in January 2026 in partnership with TiE Global. The event is expected to draw over 10,000 participants, 500 investors, 300 exhibitors and 200 speakers.

"This platform will open new avenues in technology, entrepreneurship and global collaboration for our youth. DigiFest 2026 will be among the biggest innovation summits in India," he said.

The chief minister said the government is establishing Centres for Advanced Skilling and training 1.5 lakh youth under the State Skill Policy. He said that through the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, the state has emerged as a strong investment destination, with MoUs worth over Rs 35 lakh crore last year, of which projects worth Rs 8 lakh crore have begun taking shape.

He said 92,000 youth have been given government jobs so far and nearly 20,000 more appointments will be made this month. Over 2.5 lakh jobs have been facilitated in the private sector, he added.

"We are working towards making Rajasthan a USD 350 billion economy by 2030. The state has immense potential in renewable energy, energy storage, waste-to-energy, tourism, mining, automobiles and textiles," Sharma said.

Earlier, the chief minister unveiled the teaser of Rajasthan DigiFest and launched the DigiFest Hackathon. He also distributed funding worth Rs 10.79 crore to 333 selected startups.

Information Technology and Communications Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said innovation is the biggest engine of a 'Viksit Bharat', adding that Rajasthan will be its turbocharger. He said new policies, including the state's first data centre policy, are helping position Rajasthan as a high-potential destination for IT and industry.

The event was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Chief Secretary V Srinivas, senior officials and a large gathering of young entrepreneurs. PTI AG MR