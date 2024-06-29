Will release White Paper on MoUs, investments, says Samant: takes swipe at previous MVA govt

Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will come out with a White Paper on the number of MoUs signed in the last three years and their current status as well as industries that have come into and left the state, minister Uday Samant said on Saturday.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, the industry minister said Maharashtra was set to receive a substantial investment of Rs. 4000 crore, which will bolster the state's vehicle manufacturing sector.

Samant was responding to criticism from the opposition.

Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve had raised concerns about investors' lack of response to the new industrial townships in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while Congress MLC Abhijit Wanjarri demanded that the Mahayuti government release a white paper on the MOUs signed in Davos and the status of the investments proposed through them.

"I welcome the demand for a white paper on the MOUs in Davos and the investments in the state. Three years ago, a delegation of ministers from the MVA government visited Davos and signed MOUs worth Rs. 80,000 crore. Of these, Rs. 16,000 crore worth of MOUs were with MIDC, and Rs 50,000 crore was for energy projects. However, the person who signed the MOU from the state government for Rs 50,000 crore investment has been missing since then," Samant said.

The MVA delegation included then industry minister Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, who has routinely attacked ministers in the Eknath Shinde government of treating such foreign trips as junkets.

"We will release a white paper detailing the number of MOUs signed in the last three years and the status of those investment proposals, along with how many industries came to Maharashtra and how many left the state, and why. The Mahayuti government signed MOUs amounting to Rs. 3,72,000 crores in Davos this year," Samant said.

The minister informed the house that the country's largest gems and jewellery park will come up in Mahape in Navi Mumbai. PTI ND BNM