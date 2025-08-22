Will stay rooted to provide inclusive growth, says Bandhan Bank on completing 10 yrs of operations

Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) Private lender Bandhan Bank on Friday said it has completed 10 years as a universal bank and it will stay rooted in providing inclusive and sustainable growth.

Bandhan, which was initially a microfinance institution, started operations as a universal bank on August 23, 2015.

The bank said it has introduced a premium savings account for affluent customers having unlimited free transactions including cash deposits, RTGS, NEFT and IMPS.

Christened 'Legacy' savings account, the bank will offer enhanced insurance coverage, including air accident insurance, personal accident insurance and purchase protection, it said in a statement.

The account will come with Mastercard debit card which will provide access to domestic and international airport lounges along with other benefits.

“As Bandhan Bank completes 10 years, it is truly a moment of pride and gratitude. With the launch of the Legacy Savings Account, we are entering the next decade with a renewed commitment to deliver innovative solutions and world-class experiences, while staying rooted in our purpose of inclusive and sustainable growth,” MD&CEO Partha Pratim Sengupta said.

The lender serves over 31 million customers across the country with deposits of Rs 1.55 lakh crore and advances of Rs 1.34 lakh crore as of June 30. PTI dc NN