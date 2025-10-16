Will turn around MSRTC in 2 years: Minister Sarnaik

Thane, Oct 16 (PTI) Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has stated that he aims to turn around the loss-making Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) within the next two years and transform it into a profitable entity.

Accumulated losses of the MSRTC surged to Rs 10,324 crore in FY 2023-24 from Rs 4,603 crore in 2018-19 and the state-owned body clocked profit only in eight fiscal years in the last 45 years, according to a 'white paper' released by the corporation in late June.

The MSRTC, which came into existence on June 1, 1948, is the largest such transport body in India, with a fleet of more than 15,000 buses. More than 55 lakh commuters travel on its buses every day.

Speaking to reporters here late Wednesday night, Sarnaik expressed confidence in his vision for the MSRTC, saying, "Within the next two years, I will surely turn around the MSRTC and bring it to profit." The minister asserted that the MSRTC and the state transport department had been neglected previously.

He said that since taking over, he has ensured a "radical positive change" in their functioning.

The MLA from Thane also blamed the movement of heavy vehicles servicing godowns in Bhiwandi as the primary cause for the traffic congestion in and around the district, particularly on the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

Notably, a massive traffic jam from Tuesday evening on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in neighbouring Palghar district stranded more than 500 students and commuters for nearly 12 hours.

"There are numerous godowns in Bhiwandi, where daily more than a dozen trucks are loaded and unloaded with consignment. Their movement around Thane has adversely affected the traffic movement in the district," Sarnaik said.

Sarnaik also said that to celebrate the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he is distributing 75,000 Diwali kits (comprising foodgrains, oil and other festival-related items) to as many families in his Ovla-Majiwada assembly segment in Thane. Nearly 21,000 kits have already been distributed, he added.

PM Modi turned 75 on September 17 this year. PTI COR GK