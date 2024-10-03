Will walk extra mile to create biz friendly environment in Odisha: CM Majhi

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) To woo investments in the state, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday assured to make the business environment more friendly for investors.

He said the state offers huge investment opportunities in several sectors such as IT, electronics, garments, food processing and metals.

The chief minister expressed confidence that the Rs 5 lakh crore investment target for the next five years is achievable.

Addressing industry leaders, he said, "I assure you that we will walk the extra mile to provide a business-friendly environment".

The chief minister is here to take part in a roadshow for the business summit 'Utkarsh Odisha Make in Odisha 2025'.

The 'Utkarsh Odisha Make in Odisha 2025' will be held in Bhubaneswar on January 28 and 29 next year.

"Come and invest in Odisha. We are creating an ecosystem to foster innovation and investment," Majhi said adding "I ensure you a peaceful and safe business environment for business to operate".

He said that steps to further improve ease of doing business, skilled manpower, and availability of minerals are some of the attractions for investors In the state. PTI RR MR