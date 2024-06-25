WILO Mather and Platt Pumps expects 25 pc of revenue from exports in next 2-3 years

Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) WILO Mather and Platt Pumps expects a quarter of its revenue to come from exports in the next 2-3 years as its looks to expand into new overseas markets, a top company executive has said.

The company, a part of the Dortmund (Germany)-headquartered WILO Group, also said it is expecting a double-digit growth amid an increasing demand for its products in the domestic market.

The company manufactures centrifugal pumps and pumping systems for building services, and water management and industries with three manufacturing facilities in Pune, Kolhapur and Kesurdi besides a small set-up in Kolkata.

"Our share of exports has grown from a level of 15 per cent to 18 per cent. And the target from the group is to reach 25 per cent in the next two to three years, so we are expecting 25 per cent of our revenue to come from exports," Hemant Watve, the company's chairman and managing director, told PTI.

He said that the company is expecting a double-digit growth annually and aiming for a topline of Rs 1,500 crore this fiscal from Rs 1,250 crore last year.

The company exports its products to the Middle-East, South Asia, Africa as well as Latin America, Watve said.

"We will now start exporting our pumps and pumping systems to the US," he added.

WILO group has 16 manufacturing facilities globally.

WILO SE Executive Board member and CTO Georg Waber highlighted that its India facilities not only cater to the domestic demand but also of overseas unlike other factories in the rest of the world which are only for local or regional requirements.

"We are using India as a source for the markets specifically in southeast Asia, Africa, and even South America. We are now starting to look into Europe or the US for exports from India," he said.

While the company's Kolhapur plant manufactures small pumps, its 94,000 square metre facility at Kesurdi, which the company opened up last August is designed for manufacturing premium pump systems tailored for water management across India, the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

According to Watve, the company has so far invested around Euro 40 million in India so far, including Euro 25 million in the Kesurdi facility.

India is among the top 5-6 countries in terms of operations globally, and has been "nicely" growing over the last few years, Waber said, adding, "that is why we have invested a lot in capacity and also because we believe in the ongoing growth here." PTI IAS ANU ANU