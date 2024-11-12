Wilson & Hughes brings back travel brand 'Cox & Kings'

New Delhi: Singapore-based private equity and venture capital firm Wilson & Hughes PTE on Tuesday said it is bringing back the travel services brand Cox & Kings, which it had acquired earlier this year through insolvency proceedings.

The revamped 'Cox & Kings' will focus on four main business areas of leisure, business, specialised travels and travel technology, Wilson & Hughes said in a statement.

In June this year, Wilson & Hughes acquired the brand and its associated collateral through a purchase in 2024 via the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) process for an undisclosed sum.

The company said the acquisition is distinct from the erstwhile Cox & Kings Ltd, which remains under liquidation.

"Wilson & Hughes has no involvement with this previous entity or its unresolved obligations," it said, adding it has no ties to former management.

On the way ahead for the 'Cox & Kings' brand, Wilson & Hughes Director Karan Agarwal said, "Our goal is to merge the best of tradition with forward-thinking technology.

By leveraging advanced technology, AI, and data-driven insights, we're shaping a seamless, personalised journey that aligns with the expectations of today's travellers." He further said, "Our objective extends beyond enhancing travel; it's about reinforcing the trusted legacy that has positioned Cox & Kings as a cornerstone of the industry for generations." Through its Indian subsidiary, Wilson & Hughes had exclusively acquired the brand Cox & Kings along with over 200 plus specialised sub-brands that were part of its portfolio, including Duniya Dekho, Bharat Dekho, Holiday 365, Bhakti Yatra and Luxury Escapades among others.

"This acquisition, free of any prior liabilities, marks the beginning of a customer-centric transformation in the travel industry," Wilson & Hughes said.

It marked the company's first major entry into the travel industry.

The company said it "sees Cox & Kings as the ideal brand to redefine the customer-centric journey that the modern traveller demands".

With its experience in sectors like finance, building materials, FMCG and hospitality, Wilson & Hughes said it brings the expertise needed to bridge tradition and innovation to restore 'Cox & Kings' as a trusted name in the global travel market.

In 2019, Cox & Kings encountered significant financial challenges under previous management, entering bankruptcy proceedings overseen by the NCLT, Wilson & Hughes said.

Any outstanding legal or financial obligations are solely tied to the former Cox & Kings Ltd, which remains under separate management and liquidation, it added.