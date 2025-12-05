Wind capacity target of 100 GW by 2030 looks achievable: Girish Tanti

Puducherry, Dec 5 (PTI) The target of having 100 gigawatts (GW) of installed wind energy-based power generation by 2030 looks achievable, as there is clarity seen in about 95 per cent of the goal, industry leader Girish Tanti said.

The government has set an ambitious target of having 500 GW non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity in the country by 2030, of which 100 GW is to be achieved through wind.

The target looks achievable and may exceed to reach 107 GW as well, looking at the growth trajectory, Tanti, Co-Founder of the Suzlon Group, said.

He said India already has an installed wind energy capacity of over 53 GW, while over 40 GW of projects are under execution in various parts of the country.

"So there is clarity on about 95 per cent of the target of 100 GW by 2030," he said.

Out of India's current wind capacity, Pune-based Suzlon Group has a sizeable share of over 15.4 GW.

Sharing his views for the sector, Tanti said the industry has huge potential as wind is one of most reliable sources in the renewable energy space.

On the share of Suzlon in that 100 GW capacity, he said the company aims to maintain its leadership position.

After achieving the 100 GW target, the next goal of the industry will be to achieve 400 GW capacity by 2047, as set by the government, he said.

Tanti said the advantage of wind power is that it can be generated even in the absence of sun.

"Winds continue blowing after sunset and in the morning before the sun rises. It is more reliable and efficient," he said. PTI ABI TRB