WinZO concludes 4th ESOP buyback to attract, retain top talents

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Online gaming firm WinZo on Tuesday it has completed its fourth round of Employee Stock Options Plan liquidation program.

The company said the ESOP buyback is a strategic part of its efforts to attract and retain top technology and product talent, especially as the gaming industry faces challenges posed by 400 per cent increase in GST cost and ongoing pressure from illegal offshore betting and gambling companies.

"This initiative allows eligible employees, approximately 30 per cent of WinZO's workforce, comprising team members with at least two years of tenure, to liquidate their vested ESOPs," WinZo said in a statement.

The company has filed more than 25 technology patents globally in the last 12 months, it said.

*** Addverb to supply sorting robots to French logistics firm Mondial * Robotics and automation company Addverb on Tuesday it will supply sorting robots to France-based logistics firm Mondial.

Under the deal, Addverb will supply its 'Zippy' sorting robots to Mondial Relay's distribution facility in La Roche-sur-Yon.

*** Paytm Money launches BSE Futures and Options trading * One 97 Communications' wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money has launched BSE Futures & Options trading service on its platform with trading charges kept at Rs 20 per trade order, along with applicable taxes, the company said on Tuesday.

New users can sign up, complete their KYC process, and gain access to BSE F&O trading seamlessly while existing users of Paytm Money's NSE F&O service will automatically have access to BSE F&O trading, the company said.

*** Uber launches new cab service to allow riders to commute with pet * Ride-hailing app Uber has launched Uber Pet in Bengaluru which allows riders to bring their pets along for the ride.

Uber Pet offers riders the option to book a ride with their pet - either a dog or a cat.

*** Radisson Hotel Group opens 108-key Svelte Delhi * Radisson Hotel Group on Tuesday said it has opened 108-room Svelte Delhi, a member of Radisson Individuals.

"The opening of Svelte Delhi, a member of Radisson Individuals, is another milestone in our continued growth trajectory in a tier I market like Delhi NCR. We are motivated and driven to replicate this growth across key metros in India with a focus on our diverse brand offerings," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said in a statement.

The group continues to be the largest operator in the Delhi-NCR with 25 hotels operational under multiple brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Park Inn by Radisson, and Park Plaza, with this being the first Radisson Individuals.