WinZO enters US market, launches ZO TV

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Homegrown online gaming platform WinZO on Sunday announced its launch in the US, and said the latest debut marks its presence in three of the world's four largest mobile gaming markets.

The US launch, coupled with the introduction of ZO TV -- a new short-form video content format -- comes just days after the platform had to suspend its real-money gaming offerings in India following the passage of the Online Gaming Bill, 2025.

Indian game developers will now be able to access the US gaming market through WinZO's plug-and-launch distribution model, the company said in a statement.

"Our vision has always been to empower Indian game developers to reach global audiences. Entering the US, the world's largest and most influential gaming market is a decisive step towards that mission. We are equally excited to introduce ZO TV, our new short video format, which further diversifies our content offerings and strengthens WinZO's position as a global hub and one-stop destination for interactive entertainment," WinZO Co-Founders Saumya Singh Rathore and Paavan Nanda said.

WinZO will continue to serve its Indian audience with multiple offerings lined up through its platform, while withdrawing limited services impacted by evolving regulations, the company said.

This expansion comes as WinZO, like many other real-money gaming (RMG) platforms in India, has had to cease offering money-based games in the country, in the wake of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which received Presidential assent on Friday. PTI ANK MBI TRB