Winzo, Pokerbaazi suspend real money online gaming offerings

New Delhi: Online gaming platforms WinZO and Nazara Technologies-backed Moonshine Technologies (PokerBaazi) on Friday said that they have suspended their real-money online gaming operations in the wake of the Online Gaming Bill, 2025, passed in the Parliament on Thursday.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, enforces a blanket ban on all forms of real-money online games, while encouraging the growth of e-sports and free-to-play social games.

In a regulatory filing, Nazara Technologies said that its associate company Moonshine Technologies Pvt Ltd, which owns and operates PokerBaazi, has suspended its real-money offerings in line with the new legislation.

"Pursuant to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, passed by the Parliament on August 21, 2025 and pending enactment, we wish to inform that, as a matter of abundant caution and in due respect of the government’s mandate, Moonshine Technologies Private Limited, an associate company in which Nazara Technologies Limited holds a 46.07 per cent stake, has ceased offering real money online gaming operations," it said.

WinZO, which holds a portfolio of over 100 real money games, said it is "responsibly withdrawing impacted offerings" in full compliance with the law of the land, effective immediately.

Its real-money gaming portfolio included titles like Rummy, Solitaire, Dehla Pakad, Fantasy Cricket, and Poker.

Mobile Premier League (MPL) has also suspended all of its real-money gaming offerings in India.

"Effective immediately, we are suspending all gaming offerings involving money on the MPL platform in India.

"Our foremost priority is our users. While new deposits will no longer be accepted, customers will be able to withdraw their balances seamlessly. However, online money games will not be available on the MPL platform anymore," it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

MPL has over 120 million registered users across Asia, Europe, and North America.

Similarly, Zupee announced that it has discontinued all paid games, though its free titles—including Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, Snakes & Ladders, and Trump Card Mania—will continue to remain available.

According to the India Gaming Report 2025, India accounts for around 20 per cent of the world’s gaming user base and 15.1 per cent of global gaming app downloads.

The domestic gaming sector, valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2024, is projected to touch USD 9.1 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 19.6 per cent.

Over the past five years, the country has attracted nearly USD 3 billion in foreign direct investment and is home to more than 1,800 gaming startups.

Industry reactions to the new legislation have been mixed. While many view it as a positive step toward safeguarding the integrity of the gaming ecosystem, critics argue that blanket restrictions could harm certain revenue-generating segments.

Ananay Jain, Partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, described the legislation as both an enabler and a challenge.

"By setting clear boundaries and imposing strict penalties on operators, advertisers, and financial intermediaries associated with prohibited games, it enforces accountability and safeguards users. However, there are challenges and potential negative impacts," he said.

Calling the bill a double-edged sword, Jain said the blanket restrictions on certain real-money games may stifle segments of the gaming market that were previously generating significant revenue, particularly in mobile gaming and tournament-based platforms.

"Smaller startups and emerging developers may face compliance burdens and financial strain due to penalties and regulatory requirements. Additionally, the Bill could slow the pace of certain innovations in skill-based monetised platforms, as companies navigate a complex legal landscape," he said.

Meanwhile, industry bodies such as the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the E-Gaming Federation (EGF), and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) expressed concerns in a joint letter to Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this week.

They highlighted that the online skill gaming sector is a sunrise industry with a valuation exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore and annual revenue of over Rs 31,000 crore.