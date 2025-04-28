Wipro bags deal from Germany's Vorwerk for IT transformation

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) IT major Wipro has bagged an IT transformation deal from Germany-headquartered firm Vorwerk.

As part of the five-year partnership, Wipro will modernise Vorwerk’s IT infrastructure using its AI-powered infrastructure operations solution, according to a company statement.

The company did not divulge the value of the deal.

This involves integrating all business applications, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity systems into a single monitoring platform, enhancing visibility across Vorwerk’s technology landscape. It aims to substantially improve operational efficiency and strengthen cyber-risk management.

Additionally, Wipro will work with Vorwerk's technology partners to improve their customer engagement strategy, standardise their product line, and develop a technology roadmap with intelligent products for faster time to market.

The Wipro team will build an end-to-end support portal that will rapidly and seamlessly enhance end-user experience.

"The partnership is based on transparent collaboration, joint development of innovative solutions and sustainable value creation. By pooling their expertise and engaging in open dialogue on an equal footing, both companies will develop forward-looking IT strategies to actively shape the digital transformation," Jorg Kohlenz, Managing Director and Group CIO, Vorwerk Services GmbH, said. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL