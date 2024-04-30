Wipro bags multi million dollar deal to transform Nokia’s digital workplace services

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) IT services company Wipro Ltd on Tuesday announced that it has been selected by Nokia to overhaul its employee service desk and offer real-time IT support to a global network of employees, in a multi-million dollar deal.

Wipro team will build a bespoke AI-powered, cloud-based solution for Nokia's workforce comprising around 86,700 users globally in 130 countries of operations.

The solution aims to enhance the employee experience by providing modular, secure, and automated services, Wipro said in a release.

The release said Wipro has clinched a multi-million-dollar deal to transform Nokia's digital workplace services.

Designit, a Wipro company that specialises in user experience strategy and implementation, will conduct user research to ensure personalised assistance is offered to employees at the right time.

The project will result in the creation of an experience-driven, omni-channel, and always-on global service desk, which will provide employees with flexible and secure services to empower them to effectively navigate a hybrid work environment, the release added.

"Generative AI is fast becoming a critical component of Digital Workplace services. We are proud to work with Nokia on building an IT support solution that will improve the employee experience," Vinay Firake, Senior Vice President and Managing Director Nordics of Wipro, said.

Marije van Donk, Vice President, Head of User Experience at Nokia, said, "At Nokia, we are increasing our efforts to elevate and secure user experiences with our IT Services".

A key pillar is a modernised remote support concept that uses the latest technologies to provide seamless, secure, and efficient support, regardless of location, device, or network.

"Implementing this concept will empower our users to self-service their issues, give intelligent and contextual guidance, and connect users with experts. We have chosen Wipro as our partner in this transformation journey," Donk said. PTI MBI TRB TRB