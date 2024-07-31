Wipro bags multi-year contract to enhance MAHLE's IT infra with hybrid cloud solutions

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) IT company Wipro on Wednesday said it has bagged a multi-year contract from global automotive supplier MAHLE to enhance the latter's IT infrastructure with hybrid cloud solutions.

Under this project, Wipro will migrate MAHLE's two core data centres into Wipro FullStride Cloud's hybrid cloud solutions, according to a regulatory filing.

"This will enable MAHLE's IT ecosystem to support business agility, standardise and digitise their IT ecosystem while meeting all regulatory requirements.

This enhanced business flexibility will allow MAHLE to adjust their data and computing capacity consumption based on market conditions, significantly reducing their IT costs," the filing said.

MAHLE Vice President Information Technology Markus Bentele said the hybrid cloud solution will enable MAHLE to better support its customers and adapt quickly to market changes. PTI ANK HVA