Wipro Consulting names Amit Kumar as Managing Partner, Global Head

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) IT major Wipro on Friday announced the appointment of Amit Kumar as Managing Partner and Global Head of Wipro Consulting, effective immediately.

Based in New York, he will report to CEO and MD Srini Pallia and join the Wipro Executive Board, a company statement said.

Kumar will spearhead Wipro's efforts to drive consulting-led, AI-powered growth and guide clients through business and technology changes, it said.

He brings over 24 years of consulting experience across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, it said.

Prior to this role, he served as Managing Director for Accenture Consulting, where his role included the Americas Market and Industry Consulting.

"His experience in driving exponential business growth, combined with his passion for innovation and results-driven approach, makes him the ideal leader to propel our consulting business into an exciting new future and deliver superior value to our clients," Pallia said.