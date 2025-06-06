Wipro Consumer Care Ventures invests in D2C pet food brand Goofy Tails

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting's venture funding arm Wipro Consumer Care – Ventures on Friday announced investment in the city-based D2C pet-food startup Goofy Tails.

It has signed a definitive agreement, which is the first investment in the Pet Food category, its third investment in 2025, and overall 15th from the fund, according to a joint statement.

"This is Wipro Consumer Care – Ventures' first investment in the pet care segment, the third investment this calendar year. With this investment, Wipro has fully deployed its Fund I and will now kick off its recently launched Fund II, which has a corpus of Rs 250 crore," it said.

Goofy Tails has already served over 2 lakh pets, with products available across major online marketplaces, quick commerce platforms, and its own portal.

"The current pre-series A raise is for over USD 1 million, bringing the total capital raised by the company to USD 2 million till date," it said.

Wipro Consumer Care – Ventures Managing Partner Sumit Keshan said: "We are glad to partner with Goofy Tails, who are passionately addressing key gaps in India’s pet food market. With pets increasingly becoming family, there is a growing demand for high quality, nutritious, and innovative pet food products".

India’s pet food market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by FY31, with 70 per cent contributed by dog food and 30 per cent being cat food.

Goofy Tails co-founder Karan Gupta said: "This investment will not only help us scale and reach more pet parents across India but also accelerate R&D and new product innovation – further strengthening our mission. We look forward to leveraging Wipro’s strategic insights and operational strengths as we grow our offerings and distribution".

Wipro Consumer Care – Ventures focuses on digital-first consumer brands across India and South-East Asia, in categories like beauty & personal care, packaged food, health and wellness, home care, and pet care.