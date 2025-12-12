Wipro expands Google Cloud pact to deploy Gemini AI across operations

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) IT services major Wipro on Friday announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to deploy Gemini Enterprise across its global operations, and jointly offer production-ready artificial intelligence agents to enterprise customers.

Wipro will roll out Gemini Enterprise, Google Cloud's next-generation agentic AI platform, across core corporate functions, including finance, human resources, sales, delivery and customer support, to speed up decision-making, improve operational efficiency and enhance employee experience, according to a regulatory filing.

Wipro said the deployment is part of its Client Zero strategy, under which it first implements and validates AI solutions internally before offering them to clients through its Wipro Intelligence suite.

"By deploying Gemini Enterprise at scale across our operations, we are deepening our partnership with Google Cloud to reimagine the future of work and setting a global benchmark for responsible AI adoption. This AI-powered transformation, with Wipro Intelligence at the core, will drive efficiency, agility, and growth – positioning Wipro and our clients to lead the next wave of enterprise innovation," Wipro COO Sanjeev Jain said.

Besides using Gemini Enterprise in its own operations worldwide, Wipro will integrate its industry and consulting edge with the Wipro Intelligence suite to help joint enterprise customers move from small AI pilot projects to secure, ready-to-use AI solutions that can be scaled up.

As part of the partnership, Google Cloud President and Chief Revenue Officer Matt Renner recently inaugurated the Google Cloud Gemini Experience Zone at Wipro’s Partner Labs at its Kodathi campus in Bengaluru.

The facility showcases more than 200 production-ready AI agents for sectors including healthcare, banking, insurance, retail, communications and manufacturing, and offers customers hands-on access to joint Google Cloud solutions.

Alongside the Google Cloud zone, Wipro has also launched a Microsoft Innovation Hub at the same Partner Labs under a new three-year partnership to help enterprises accelerate AI adoption across sectors.

Wipro and Microsoft will co-develop industry-specific AI solutions for financial services, retail, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, airports and other verticals. PTI ANK HVA