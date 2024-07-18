Wipro Holdings UK transfers entire stake in Wipro Financial Outsourcing to Wipro IT Services UK

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Wipro Holdings (UK) has transferred its entire shareholding in Wipro Financial Outsourcing Services Ltd to Wipro IT Services UK Societas, as part of efforts to rationalise and simplify the overall group structure, according to a regulatory filing.

With this, Wipro IT Services UK Societas will hold 100 per cent stake in Wipro Financial Outsourcing Services.

"... it is informed that Wipro Holdings (UK) Limited (wholly-owned subsidiary) has transferred its entire shareholding in Wipro Financial Outsourcing Services Limited (step-down subsidiary) to Wipro IT Services UK Societas (wholly-owned subsidiary), effective July 17, 2024," the tech giant said in a BSE filing.

The transaction has been undertaken with the intention to rationalise and simplify the overall group structure. PTI MBI DRR