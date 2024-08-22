Wipro Hydraulics opens Rs 250 cr manufacturing facility in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) Wipro Hydraulics on Thursday inaugurated its sixth manufacturing facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan, built with an investment of about Rs 250 crore.

The plant was inaugurated by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Wipro Enterprises chairman Azim Premji and Pratik Kumar -- Wipro Infrastructure Engineering CEO and Wipro Enterprises MD.

"The company has invested approximately Rs 250 crore to set up this facility, which is projected to generate about 400 jobs. We currently have a manufacturing capacity of 1,000 hydraulic cylinders per day, and we are fully capable of doubling it if and when the demand rises," Kumar told reporters here.

This is Wipro's sixth facility in India, after two units in Chennai and Hindupur each and one unit in Bengaluru, he said, adding it will cater to domestic and international demand.

This vertical is the hydraulic cylinders and components manufacturing business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, "Trained workforce, along with automation, will lead to better quality products, higher productivity, and also, better cost efficiency -- and that is what we aim to establish.

"All the machinery used here is made in India, and we do 100 per cent of our assembly, manufacturing, testing, and packaging in-house," Kumar further said.

The Jaipur facility has 166 staff. It started operations in May 2024.

"Amongst hydraulics manufacturing globally, we are confident that we would position in the top three. Our recent acquisitions of Mailhot, JARP, and Columbus further strengthen our position in the market," Kumar added.

Wipro Hydraulics designs and manufactures custom-built hydraulic cylinders for diverse segments like construction and earthmoving, material and cargo handling, forestry, farm and agriculture, mining, and truck tipping solutions.

It serves OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) like JCB, Tata Hitachi, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hyundai, Volvo, and Epiroc, among others.

"We are bullish on the construction equipment demand, which is growing at a rate of more than 20 per cent for the last two years...We project that by 2030, India will become the second largest construction equipment manufacturing industry," Wipro Hydraulics president Sitaram Ganeshan said.

With this new facility, Wipro Hydraulics now has 16 facilities globally (India, Europe, the USA, and Brazil).