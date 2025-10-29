Wipro inks pact with HanesBrands for IT transformation

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) IT major Wipro on Wednesday said it has signed a multi-year strategic agreement with HanesBrands Inc to transform the apparel firm’s IT infrastructure and cybersecurity operations with an AI-first approach.

Wipro will use its WINGS Operations AI platform, part of the Wipro Intelligence suite of AI-driven platforms and solutions, to simplify operations, strengthen regulatory compliance, and enhance the IT experience for HanesBrands’ customers, suppliers, and employees, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Further, Wipro will improve HanesBrands’ security framework by implementing AI-driven predictive and preventive operations, along with automated security workflows to accelerate incident resolution.

It will also assist HanesBrands in maintaining regulatory compliance and reducing business disruptions through greater operational stability.

"Continuing our ongoing relationship, this new engagement will allow us to bring the Wipro Intelligence TM suite to HanesBrands, increasing their operational agility and resilience through AI-powered platforms, solutions and transformative offerings.

"Ultimately, Wipro's consulting-led, AI-powered approach will drive accelerated innovation in operations, enabling HanesBrands to unlock new value and new growth opportunities," Shiva Jayaraman, SVP and Sector Head – Consumer Business, Americas 1, Wipro, said.

As part of the engagement, HanesBrands will also have access to the Wipro Innovation Network, encompassing Innovation Labs, AI-native companies, Wipro Ventures, Academia, and technology partners. PTI ANK DRR