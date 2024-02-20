Wipro launches platform to offer enterprise-level AI services to clients

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) IT services major Wipro on Tuesday said it has expanded its partnership with IBM to offer new AI services and support to clients.

The company has introduced the Wipro Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Ready Platform, leveraging IBM watsonx, which will allow clients to create enterprise-level, fully integrated, and customized AI environments.

The platform will “enhance operations and lay the foundation for future industry analytic solutions to be built on watsonx.data and AI,” the company said.

It will support customised industry use cases for banking, retail, health, energy, and manufacturing, providing conversational AI for customer support, customized marketing, customer feedback analysis, content generation, and design optimization, it added.

“Wipro’s Enterprise AI-Ready Platform will allow clients to easily integrate and standardize multiple data sources augmenting AI and Generative AI-enabled transformation across business functions,” Nagendra Bandaru, Managing Partner and President, Wipro Enterprise Futuring said.

Bandaru added that the service will provide clients with the flexibility and freedom to choose how they want to develop and deploy their large language models, giving them the option to use IBM’s existing models, co-develop their custom applications, or create their own models based on the foundational models and tools available on the platform.

“Clients will have the flexibility to run these models in their preferred cloud environment—whether that’s public, private, or hybrid.,” he further said.

Wipro and IBM are jointly funding the IBM TechHub@Wiprosolution through this partnership, focussed on infusing IBM's watsonx capabilities across Wipro's offerings.