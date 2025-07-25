Wipro liquidates Hungarian step-down subsidiary

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) IT services firm Wipro on Friday said its step-down subsidiary Wipro Holdings Hungary Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag has been voluntarily liquidated.
Confirmation of the liquidation was received from the Hungarian Court of Registration on July 25, 2025, according to a regulatory filing by the company.
The decision has been taken with an intent to rationalise and consolidate Wipro's overall group structure, it said.
The Hungarian subsidiary contributed no operational revenue during the last financial year, with other income reported at Rs 2.9 crore and a net worth of Rs 18.5 crore, accounting for only 0.02 per cent of Wipro’s net worth. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL