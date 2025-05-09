Wipro names Sandeep Dhar as Global Head of GCC practice

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Wipro on Friday announced the appointment of Sandeep Dhar as the global head of its Global Capability Centre (GCC) practice.

In his new position, Dhar -- who brings in three decades of experience -- will drive Wipro's consulting-led and AI-powered GCC strategy, aiming to help global enterprises build and scale future-ready transformation and innovation hubs, a company statement said.

Dhar will report directly to Wipro Chief Operating Officer Sanjeev Jain. PTI ANK TRB TRB